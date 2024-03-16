Headinvest LLC Invests $43,000 in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Check Capital Management Inc. CA bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 577,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,158,000 after purchasing an additional 127,500 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,421,000. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 262.1% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 35,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 25,938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $483,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.60.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $56.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of -22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.76. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.94 and a 1 year high of $63.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.40.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.23%. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -79.35%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

