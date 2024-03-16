Headinvest LLC Makes New $29,000 Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 123.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,141,000 after purchasing an additional 100,236 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 284.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,587,000 after purchasing an additional 136,345 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 43,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,529,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $173.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.03. The stock has a market cap of $55.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $175.89.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

