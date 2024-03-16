Headinvest LLC Makes New Investment in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 16.7% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 74.5% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $48.68 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $33.76 and a one year high of $54.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.22.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

