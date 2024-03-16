Headinvest LLC Makes New Investment in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.4% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 112.2% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 195,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,339,000 after acquiring an additional 103,271 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 11.0% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,308,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,265,000 after acquiring an additional 129,153 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 146.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 42,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 25,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 68.2% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 13,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 5,567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $38,584,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 777,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,542,532. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.43.

MNST opened at $60.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.27. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $47.13 and a 1-year high of $61.22.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 22.84%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

