Headinvest LLC Purchases New Shares in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Get Coupang alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coupang during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in Coupang during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Coupang during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Coupang during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Coupang in the third quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Price Performance

CPNG opened at $18.14 on Friday. Coupang, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $19.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.62. The company has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Activity at Coupang

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Coupang had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $32,701.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 182,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,537,874.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $32,701.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 182,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,537,874.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 31,614,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $600,985,067.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 364,542,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,929,948,343.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,621,860 shares of company stock valued at $601,103,369 over the last quarter. 14.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on CPNG shares. TheStreet upgraded Coupang from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Coupang from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup lowered Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.07.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CPNG

Coupang Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.