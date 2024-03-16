Headinvest LLC Purchases Shares of 485 iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB)

Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 38.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 15,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 50.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IMCB opened at $70.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.93. The company has a market cap of $849.40 million, a PE ratio of 46.68 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $55.98 and a twelve month high of $71.75.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.