Headinvest LLC Purchases Shares of 594 Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 200.3% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 41,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 27,431 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 13.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 215,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,231,000 after purchasing an additional 24,765 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 109.7% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 7,480 shares during the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP purchased a new position in Roku during the third quarter worth about $1,482,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Roku during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROKU opened at $63.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.36. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.62 and a twelve month high of $108.84.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.10. Roku had a negative net margin of 20.36% and a negative return on equity of 29.21%. The business had revenue of $984.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.70) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $77.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Roku from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total value of $2,466,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,930,039.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $272,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,148,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total transaction of $2,466,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,930,039.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,543 shares of company stock worth $6,631,587. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

