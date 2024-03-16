Headinvest LLC Takes $28,000 Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Envista by 6.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Envista by 13.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 124,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,103,000 after buying an additional 15,228 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Envista by 8.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Envista by 8.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 88,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,433,000 after buying an additional 7,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Envista in the first quarter valued at approximately $390,000.

Shares of NVST opened at $21.39 on Friday. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $40.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.06, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.86 and a 200-day moving average of $24.52.

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $645.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.37 million. Envista had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 6.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVST has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair downgraded Envista from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Envista in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Envista in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet cut Envista from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Envista in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Envista presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

