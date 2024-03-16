Headinvest LLC Takes $39,000 Position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 65.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,928,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,725,000 after buying an additional 4,317,720 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 7.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 496,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after buying an additional 34,608 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 262.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,344,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,956,000 after buying an additional 1,697,604 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 260,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 430.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 605,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after buying an additional 491,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TME shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. CLSA started coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.47.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Performance

TME opened at $10.35 on Friday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $10.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.25.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

