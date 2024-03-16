Headinvest LLC Takes Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 322.7% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,029,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,303,636,000 after buying an additional 11,473,618 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 108,264.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $326,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708,063 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 461.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,215,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $365,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,723 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 122.4% during the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,950,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $245,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 13.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,610,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BABA. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.44.

BABA stock opened at $73.40 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $66.63 and a twelve month high of $105.05. The company has a market cap of $186.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.12 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.26 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

