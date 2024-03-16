Headinvest LLC Takes Position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVCO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Cavco Industries by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cavco Industries by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Cavco Industries by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 2,090 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries Price Performance

Cavco Industries stock opened at $376.98 on Friday. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $233.84 and a 12-month high of $380.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $349.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries ( NASDAQ:CVCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.36 by ($0.09). Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $446.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 19.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Cavco Industries news, insider Matthew A. Nino sold 2,357 shares of Cavco Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $848,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Paul Bigbee sold 262 shares of Cavco Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.13, for a total value of $96,188.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 766 shares in the company, valued at $281,221.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew A. Nino sold 2,357 shares of Cavco Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $848,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

