Headinvest LLC Takes Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter worth approximately $938,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,055,000 after acquiring an additional 8,054 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Dover from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Dover from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dover

In other Dover news, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $256,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,955 shares in the company, valued at $3,929,666.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $256,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,929,666.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $1,060,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,164,699.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,910 shares of company stock worth $4,318,059. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dover Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $175.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.27. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $127.25 and a 1-year high of $177.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.42.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.01. Dover had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.13%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

