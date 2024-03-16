Headinvest LLC Takes Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 104,987.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,301 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth $172,363,000. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 9,930.2% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 771,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 764,129 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 2,197.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 690,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,560,000 after purchasing an additional 660,142 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,716,000. 54.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $112.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.37 and a twelve month high of $113.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.98.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.99 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.73%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (down from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.60.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 7,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total transaction of $855,524.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,350.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 7,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $782,792.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,642,656.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 7,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total transaction of $855,524.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,350.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,255 shares of company stock valued at $3,215,664. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

