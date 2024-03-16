HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Stake Lifted by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,509,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,883,347 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.86% of HP worth $3,019,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of HP by 3.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,966,113 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $76,229,000 after purchasing an additional 112,427 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in HP by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,204 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in HP by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 62,575 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in HP by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 12,103 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,391 shares during the period. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in HP during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,855,000. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HPQ shares. StockNews.com lowered HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. HSBC raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays raised their price target on HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

Insider Activity at HP

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,130,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 888,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,445,102.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,130,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 888,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,445,102.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,199,278.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,642,381.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,723 shares of company stock valued at $2,599,117 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HP Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $30.44 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $33.90. The company has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.57.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.81. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.02% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. HP’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. HP’s payout ratio is presently 32.16%.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

