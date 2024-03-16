Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 20,000 Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,741,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in Quanta Services by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Worthing Jackman sold 9,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $2,271,531.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,502.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Quanta Services news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total value of $4,382,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,476,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Worthing Jackman sold 9,572 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $2,271,531.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,502.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,024 shares of company stock valued at $10,981,819 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $227.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Quanta Services from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.54.

PWR stock opened at $242.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $216.25 and a 200-day moving average of $199.15. The company has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.00 and a 12-month high of $245.43.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

