Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has $2.62 Million Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $2,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Exelixis alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 3.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in Exelixis by 1.5% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 40,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Exelixis by 44.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Exelixis by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Exelixis by 17.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Stock Performance

Exelixis stock opened at $22.98 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.38 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $479.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.23 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 8.57%. As a group, analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EXEL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Exelixis from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.29.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Exelixis

Insider Buying and Selling at Exelixis

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 47,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $1,008,579.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 384,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,255,375.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Exelixis news, Director David Edward Johnson purchased 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.70 per share, with a total value of $3,933,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,100,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,785,111. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 47,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total transaction of $1,008,579.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 384,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,255,375.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Exelixis

(Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.