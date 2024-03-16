Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Invests $3.81 Million in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 72,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,813,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.4% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 195,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,339,000 after purchasing an additional 103,271 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 11.0% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,308,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,265,000 after purchasing an additional 129,153 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 146.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 42,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 25,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 68.2% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 13,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 5,567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $60.45 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $47.13 and a 52-week high of $61.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 22.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MNST shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $38,584,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 777,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,542,532. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Featured Articles

