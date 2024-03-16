Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,722 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,986,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RL. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 119.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 343 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 67.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.64.

Ralph Lauren Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:RL opened at $181.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $163.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12 month low of $103.17 and a 12 month high of $190.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.53.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.64. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 34.01%.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

