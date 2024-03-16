Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Sells 49,520 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP trimmed its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 59.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49,520 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 0.06% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $2,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,252,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $581,011,000 after purchasing an additional 344,475 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,097,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,230,000 after purchasing an additional 114,451 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,714,000 after purchasing an additional 121,348 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,071,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,155,000 after purchasing an additional 287,880 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,713,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,669,000 after purchasing an additional 93,082 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 16,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total value of $1,938,470.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,579.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 1,380 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $151,289.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,807 shares in the company, valued at $3,706,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 16,189 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total value of $1,938,470.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,579.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RHP stock opened at $115.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.18 and a 1 year high of $122.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is 84.94%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.71.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

