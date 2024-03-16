IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Stock Holdings Reduced by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC lowered its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 7.1% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 119,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,107,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,342,000 after purchasing an additional 115,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,674,000 after purchasing an additional 11,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on IDEX from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.56.

IDEX Trading Down 0.6 %

IDEX stock opened at $239.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $222.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.97. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $183.76 and a 12 month high of $242.18.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 18.21%. The company had revenue of $788.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

