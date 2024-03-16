IMA Wealth Inc. Sells 640 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

IMA Wealth Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,816 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 1.8% of IMA Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,897,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,288,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,084 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 116,483.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,002,245,000 after purchasing an additional 569,066,184 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 291,538,165 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $56,396,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,367,053 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Apple by 3.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 234,017,381 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $38,589,468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736,013 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple stock opened at $172.62 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.64 and a 1-year high of $199.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.34.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. The business had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.95%.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,434,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,392,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $189.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler Companies downgraded Apple to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.27.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

