Insider Selling: Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) CTO Sells $140,436.06 in Stock

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) CTO Shay Banon sold 1,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $140,436.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 4,518,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,022,988.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $101.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Elastic has a 1 year low of $52.30 and a 1 year high of $136.06.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ESTC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Elastic from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Elastic from $105.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Elastic from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Elastic from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Elastic by 830.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,413,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938,975 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new position in Elastic in the third quarter valued at approximately $318,822,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Elastic by 253.6% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,542,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541,024 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Elastic by 82.1% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,995,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,154,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter worth $92,847,000. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

