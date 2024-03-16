IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) CTO Sells $104,244.00 in Stock

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) CTO Jungsang Kim sold 10,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $104,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 6,619,941 shares in the company, valued at $67,523,398.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

IonQ Stock Performance

IONQ opened at $9.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 2.16. IonQ, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $21.60.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. IonQ had a negative net margin of 715.77% and a negative return on equity of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $6.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that IonQ, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IONQ. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of IonQ from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IonQ

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of IonQ by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,906,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,864,000 after acquiring an additional 193,924 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of IonQ by 30.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,291,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619,268 shares in the last quarter. Softbank Group CORP. bought a new position in IonQ in the first quarter valued at $37,753,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in IonQ in the fourth quarter valued at $67,421,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in IonQ by 32.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,207,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,398,000 after purchasing an additional 780,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

