Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Acquired by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 315.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,012,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,286,711 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 1.03% of Iron Mountain worth $179,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 28.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,058,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,915,000 after acquiring an additional 233,547 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,571,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,778,000 after acquiring an additional 29,683 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.1% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 59,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth about $367,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in Iron Mountain by 3.4% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $78.61 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $48.94 and a 12-month high of $82.19. The company has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 124.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.77.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 178.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 412.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.80.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In related news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $79,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $79,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $132,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,309,720.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 171,983 shares of company stock valued at $13,030,171. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

