iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Position Lifted by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 5.4% of Headinvest LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $24,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 141,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,433,000 after buying an additional 6,504 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 158,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,988,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 79,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,521,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR opened at $106.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.25. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $110.55.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

