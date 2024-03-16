iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Free Report) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,848 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.8% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 8,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 14,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 160.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period.

EAGG opened at $46.67 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $44.07 and a 52-week high of $48.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.33.

The iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated bonds from issuers evaluated for favorable ESG practices. EAGG was launched on Oct 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

