iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 36.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,045,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 598,517 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.31% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $184,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 117,700.0% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Cynosure Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 67.0% during the second quarter. Cynosure Management LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 17,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, jvl associates llc increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 7,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

IWM opened at $202.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.27. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $210.41.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

