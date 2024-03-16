iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Purchased by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,350 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 177,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 81,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 9,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $23.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.26. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.97 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

