iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Shares Purchased by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 318.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITB. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 143.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,673,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,171 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $890,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 31.9% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS ITB opened at $108.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.74. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $46.56. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

