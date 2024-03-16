John B. Replogle Purchases 1,972 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Stock

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) Director John B. Replogle purchased 1,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $126.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,951.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,153 shares in the company, valued at $399,642.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Crocs Stock Up 1.7 %

CROX opened at $128.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.40 and its 200 day moving average is $98.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.00. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.00 and a fifty-two week high of $151.32.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $960.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.39 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 61.97% and a net margin of 20.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Crocs by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,222 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Crocs from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Crocs from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Crocs in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crocs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.78.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Featured Articles

