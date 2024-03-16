Kathryn Diaz Sells 900 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stock

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) EVP Kathryn Diaz sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $69,354.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,522.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $75.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.31. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $56.59 and a one year high of $80.09.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 437 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTSH shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.43.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

