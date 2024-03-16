Kellanova (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. owned 0.97% of Kellanova worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kellanova during the 4th quarter worth $131,663,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN purchased a new position in Kellanova during the 1st quarter worth $87,611,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Kellanova by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,990,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,971,000 after buying an additional 1,132,485 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,890,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,981,000 after purchasing an additional 646,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

K has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Kellanova from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kellanova in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Kellanova in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kellanova from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total transaction of $4,156,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,164,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,840,065,645.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 933,600 shares of company stock worth $50,850,858 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Stock Performance

Kellanova stock opened at $53.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Kellanova has a 12 month low of $47.63 and a 12 month high of $72.30.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 35.17%. Kellanova’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Kellanova’s payout ratio is presently 81.45%.

Kellanova Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

