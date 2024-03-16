Kimberly Anne Rutledge Sells 741 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWOGet Free Report) insider Kimberly Anne Rutledge sold 741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $37,124.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,734,203.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kimberly Anne Rutledge also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, March 6th, Kimberly Anne Rutledge sold 10,789 shares of Q2 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total value of $501,580.61.
  • On Monday, March 4th, Kimberly Anne Rutledge sold 3,533 shares of Q2 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $162,553.33.

Q2 Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE QTWO opened at $48.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -42.87 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.43. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.21 and a 52-week high of $50.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWOGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $162.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.31 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 6.75% and a negative net margin of 10.47%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Q2 from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Q2 from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stephens raised Q2 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Q2 from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Q2 from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.73.

Institutional Trading of Q2

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QTWO. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 in the first quarter valued at $774,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 54.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 10,226 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 3.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 25.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 39.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 228,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,109,000 after buying an additional 65,252 shares in the last quarter.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

