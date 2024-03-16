Kimberly Anne Rutledge Sells 741 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) insider Kimberly Anne Rutledge sold 741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $37,124.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,734,203.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Kimberly Anne Rutledge sold 10,789 shares of Q2 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total value of $501,580.61.

On Monday, March 4th, Kimberly Anne Rutledge sold 3,533 shares of Q2 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $162,553.33.

Shares of NYSE QTWO opened at $48.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -42.87 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.43. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.21 and a 52-week high of $50.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $162.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.31 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 6.75% and a negative net margin of 10.47%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Q2 from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Q2 from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stephens raised Q2 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Q2 from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Q2 from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QTWO. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 in the first quarter valued at $774,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 54.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 10,226 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 3.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 25.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 39.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 228,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,109,000 after buying an additional 65,252 shares in the last quarter.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

