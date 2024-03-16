Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,501,796 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 956,066 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 7.76% of Kinder Morgan worth $2,860,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,451.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth about $33,000. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $17.61 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $18.30. The stock has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.33 and a 200 day moving average of $17.16.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.61%.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

