Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Stock Position Lifted by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.07% of Lancaster Colony worth $3,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LANC. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lancaster Colony during the third quarter valued at about $1,388,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 13.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Lancaster Colony during the third quarter valued at about $1,719,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 2.9% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 10.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 322,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,245,000 after buying an additional 31,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LANC. Stephens cut Lancaster Colony from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $205.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. DA Davidson started coverage on Lancaster Colony in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Lancaster Colony in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lancaster Colony presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.75.

Lancaster Colony Price Performance

Shares of Lancaster Colony stock opened at $198.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.35 and a beta of 0.35. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 52-week low of $158.88 and a 52-week high of $220.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.12.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.27. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $485.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Lancaster Colony Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

Insider Activity at Lancaster Colony

In related news, insider Kristin Bird sold 1,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total value of $232,540.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,172.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 29.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lancaster Colony Profile

(Free Report)

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.