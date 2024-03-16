Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Acquired by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 8.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,507,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,922,000 after purchasing an additional 446,233 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Manulife Financial by 44.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 86,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 26,369 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Manulife Financial by 1.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,445,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,663,000 after acquiring an additional 119,192 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Manulife Financial in the third quarter worth $248,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Manulife Financial by 7.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,680,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,240,000 after acquiring an additional 775,135 shares in the last quarter. 45.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manulife Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

MFC opened at $24.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.50.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.298 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Desjardins upgraded Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Manulife Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MFC

About Manulife Financial

(Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.