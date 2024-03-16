Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Bought by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $244.07 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.56 and a 52-week high of $253.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $241.66 and a 200 day moving average of $216.74. The company has a market capitalization of $72.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.62.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 848.49% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.41%.

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total value of $351,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,085.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Marriott International news, EVP Drew Pinto sold 1,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.87, for a total transaction of $340,989.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,248.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total value of $351,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $18,085.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 125,003 shares of company stock valued at $30,435,493. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAR. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Marriott International from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.80.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

