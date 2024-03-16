Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1,135.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 617,913 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 567,913 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 3.0% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $195,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Microsoft by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,536,314 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $800,841,000 after buying an additional 388,551 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 26,723 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,438,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 121,821 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $38,465,000 after acquiring an additional 14,075 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,306 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 14,147 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $416.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $404.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $368.50. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $263.28 and a 52 week high of $427.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.17. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 38.40%. The company had revenue of $62.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. China Renaissance started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $466.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $421.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.00.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.78, for a total value of $18,530,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 574,129 shares in the company, valued at $236,414,839.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.78, for a total transaction of $18,530,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 574,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,414,839.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.12, for a total transaction of $1,341,414.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 570,826 shares in the company, valued at $231,823,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,070,258 shares of company stock worth $30,690,456. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

