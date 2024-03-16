Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Bar Harbor Wealth Management

Bar Harbor Wealth Management trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,715 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,031 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.2% of Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $27,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSFT. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas raised its stake in Microsoft by 9,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,400 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Microsoft by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 198,455 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $62,662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,969 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 1,135.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 617,913 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $195,106,000 after purchasing an additional 567,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Microsoft by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,536,314 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $800,841,000 after purchasing an additional 388,551 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.78, for a total transaction of $18,530,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 574,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,414,839.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.78, for a total transaction of $18,530,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 574,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,414,839.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.12, for a total transaction of $1,341,414.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 570,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,823,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,070,258 shares of company stock valued at $30,690,456 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $416.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $404.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $368.50. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $263.28 and a 52 week high of $427.82.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $62.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.14 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 38.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $455.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $471.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Microsoft

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.