Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 37 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Modera Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HUM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth about $690,516,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter worth about $421,332,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,523,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $741,409,000 after buying an additional 402,559 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,322,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,038,513,000 after buying an additional 366,007 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter worth about $151,766,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Humana news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita purchased 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $367.09 per share, for a total transaction of $200,064.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,358.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HUM stock opened at $348.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $378.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $449.47. The stock has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.45. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $334.54 and a 1 year high of $541.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $26.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.86%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HUM. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective (down previously from $530.00) on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $507.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $465.00 to $413.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $595.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.00.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

