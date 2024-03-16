Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Bought by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 40.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.4% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.0% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.0% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.7% during the second quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

In other Molina Healthcare news, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total transaction of $5,798,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,121,423.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Molina Healthcare news, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total transaction of $5,798,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,121,423.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total transaction of $273,066.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,207 shares in the company, valued at $4,688,220.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,711 shares of company stock valued at $6,472,517 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Molina Healthcare Trading Down 0.6 %

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $404.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.47. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $258.42 and a 1 year high of $410.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $383.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $359.55.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.07. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MOH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $374.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Molina Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $367.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.91.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

