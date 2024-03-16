MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) CAO Sells $135,180.00 in Stock

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) CAO Mark Torossian sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total value of $135,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,754.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Get MoneyLion alerts:

MoneyLion Stock Performance

Shares of ML stock opened at $61.25 on Friday. MoneyLion Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $75.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.65 million, a PE ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 2.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.60.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $112.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.50 million. MoneyLion had a negative return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 10.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.00) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MoneyLion Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ML shares. TheStreet raised MoneyLion from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on MoneyLion in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price target on MoneyLion from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on MoneyLion from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MoneyLion

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ML. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of MoneyLion by 200.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33,878 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of MoneyLion by 147.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34,046 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, SVB Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

MoneyLion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MoneyLion Inc provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney, a digital demand deposit account; instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyLion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyLion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.