Neo Ivy Capital Management Purchases 15,739 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 634.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,220 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,739 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 1.4% of Neo Ivy Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Alamar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 18,169 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 62,358 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas increased its position in shares of Apple by 12,187.5% in the third quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,966 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 10.2% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,692,472 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $289,768,000 after acquiring an additional 156,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC boosted its position in Apple by 0.3% during the third quarter. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC now owns 368,259 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $63,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL stock opened at $172.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $183.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.34. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.64 and a 12 month high of $199.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Apple from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $208.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apple

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,434,576 shares in the company, valued at $802,392,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.