Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Shares Bought by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nestlé by 14.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Nestlé by 9.1% during the first quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 65,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,505,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nestlé by 4.0% during the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 22,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the first quarter worth about $1,020,000. Finally, Weik Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Nestlé by 0.9% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 69,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,039,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Nestlé Price Performance

Shares of NSRGY opened at $107.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.61. Nestlé S.A. has a 12-month low of $103.10 and a 12-month high of $131.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on NSRGY shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nestlé from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

Nestlé Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

