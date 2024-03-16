PFS Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

PFS Partners LLC lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 1.4% of PFS Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. PFS Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 116,483.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,002,245,000 after purchasing an additional 569,066,184 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Apple by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,110,586,000 after purchasing an additional 25,926,552 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,932,352 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,103,464,000 after purchasing an additional 17,604,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 154.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 23,295,770 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,729,270,000 after purchasing an additional 14,157,430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,434,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,392,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Apple from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $189.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Apple from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.27.

Apple Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $172.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.34. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.64 and a fifty-two week high of $199.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. Apple’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.95%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

