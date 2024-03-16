PFS Partners LLC Trims Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

PFS Partners LLC reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,838 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 0.5% of PFS Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. PFS Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 534.5% during the second quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth approximately $601,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 89.0% during the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microsoft news, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $1,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,677,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,770,926.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Microsoft news, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $1,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,677,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,770,926.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 3,303 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.12, for a total transaction of $1,341,414.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 570,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,823,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,070,258 shares of company stock valued at $30,690,456 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $471.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $415.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MSFT

Microsoft Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $416.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $404.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $368.50. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $263.28 and a 1 year high of $427.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.17. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 38.40%. The firm had revenue of $62.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.