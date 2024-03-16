Polar Capital Holdings Plc Has $232.98 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,832,743 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 73,953 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.7% of Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $232,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Amazon.com by 4.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,627,738 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $334,038,000 after purchasing an additional 117,817 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 4.6% in the third quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 116,920 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,863,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 18.9% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 380,865 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $48,416,000 after purchasing an additional 60,428 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,094 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Invst LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 3.0% in the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $174.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.61 and a twelve month high of $180.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,739,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total transaction of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 982,252,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,140,165,034.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,000,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,664 shares in the company, valued at $19,739,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,210,510 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,209,706. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.95.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.