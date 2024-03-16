Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 38,975 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 461,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,975 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.19% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $15,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OHI. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 7,010.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,482,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,046 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,300,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,004 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 150.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,731,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,844,000 after buying an additional 1,641,488 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 96.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,982,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,908,000 after buying an additional 1,464,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $36,626,000. Institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Down 0.4 %

OHI stock opened at $30.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 6.76, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $34.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.28 and its 200-day moving average is $31.50.

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This is a positive change from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.71%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 270.71%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OHI. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.73.

Get Our Latest Analysis on OHI

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.