Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,443 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,041 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in MSCI were worth $17,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in MSCI by 5,600.0% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 57 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in MSCI during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in MSCI during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MSCI during the third quarter valued at $38,000. 88.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI has been the subject of several research reports. Redburn Atlantic lowered MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $620.00 to $470.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on MSCI from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised MSCI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $526.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on MSCI from $588.00 to $638.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a report on Friday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $578.21.

NYSE MSCI opened at $544.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $563.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $536.94. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $451.55 and a twelve month high of $617.39. The company has a market capitalization of $43.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.07.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.39. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a net margin of 45.42%. The business had revenue of $690.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

