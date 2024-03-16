Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $15.61 Million Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,226 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.05% of Consolidated Edison worth $15,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ED. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,992,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $722,372,000 after purchasing an additional 43,516 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 0.5% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,201,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $530,373,000 after acquiring an additional 27,850 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,484,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $383,519,000 after acquiring an additional 340,239 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,221,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $361,069,000 after acquiring an additional 72,915 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ED shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.89.

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $88.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.46 and a 12 month high of $100.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.51. The stock has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.35.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 8.41%. Consolidated Edison’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.24%.

About Consolidated Edison

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.